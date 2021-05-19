'Love Stories Fall Short In Front Of Ours': Anil Kapoor's Adorable Anniversary Wish For Wife Sunita

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. (Image courtesy: @anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 37th wedding anniversary today. Anil has wished his wife Sunita a happy anniversary on social media. On Wednesday, Anil posted a few pictures with Sunita on Instagram. The collection has then and now pictures of the couple. In the first picture, we see Anil and Sunita posing for the camera in which the 63-year-old actor is holding a champagne glass. Both of them are flashing their beautiful smiles. The last one is a throwback picture of the couple which was clicked many years ago. The series also features Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. Boney Kapoor, Sridevi, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep are there too. We also see glimpses of Janhvi, Shanaya and Anshula.

Anil wrote a sweet note for her in the caption. "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I'm safe, loved and happy!" he wrote.

Anil called Sunita the "bedrock of their combined families" in his note. "You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!" an excerpt from his post read.

Anil Kapoor reshared his post on his Instagram story. He tagged Sunita in his post and added a red heart emoji. The actor also posted Farah Khan's hilarious Instagram story on his handle that features Anil and Sunita's throwback picture from his collection. Wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary, Farah wrote, "37 years ago, Sunita Kapoor looking like Sonam and Anil Kapoor looking the same #happyanniversary."

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story Screenshot of Anil Kapoor's Instagram story

Anil Kapoor married Sunita Bhavnani, a costume designer in 1984. The couple has three children, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. While Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, Rhea is a producer. Boney Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are Anil's brothers.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen as himself in Vikramaditya Motwane's 2020 Netflix film AK Vs AK. He was paired opposite Anurag Kashyap in the movie. The actor now has Jugg Jugg Jeeyo coming up, which will also feature Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.