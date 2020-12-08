Just 2020 Things - Kajolsplained. See Her Latest 'Covid Humour' Post

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy kajol)

While most Bollywood celebrities are busy bombarding the Internet with work out videos (which we love BTW), Kajol decided to indulge in some self-deprecating humour about putting on weight during the pandemic. The actress, who often treats her Instafam to ROFL humour-infused posts, shared a picture of a Christmas tree on her Instagram story on Tuesday afternoon and she captioned it: "Covid humour." She added this text to her caption: "I've put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn't recognise me." Check out Kajol's Instagram story here:

Kajol's Instagram profile is replete with hilarious posts. The actress recently shared a picture and she captioned it: "It felt like March- November was just a 15 min thing... #just2020things #ItsDecember."

Kajol has a picture for ever mood and occasion. Be it random Sandwich Day posts or GIFs that feature throwback clips from her old movies. Check out her posts here:

In terms of work, Kajol's next project is the Netflix film Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Tribhanga will be directed by Renuka Sahane and it will also star Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

The actress was last seen in Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also starred Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam. Earlier this year, she also featured in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film was a big hit and it also starred Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan.