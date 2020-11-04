Karwa Chauth 2020: BRB, Busy Laughing At Kajol's Caption For These 'Hunger Games Series' Pics

Karwa Chauth 2020: Kajol shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Kajol)

Kajol, who is currently living in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, cracked her fans up on Wednesday by sharing an ROFL Karwa Chauth-special post. The actress posted hilarious pictures of herself from her Karwa Chauth preparations and gave her album this epic name - "Hunger games series." In the picture, Kajol, looking breathtaking in a red saree, can be seen making goofy faces while posing for the camera. For each picture, she wrote rib-tickling short captions that perfectly sum up her expressions in the photos. "Hunger games series. Swipe for the fun: Pls read appropriate captions given below," she wrote and added: "1) Waiting for the moon with love and patience. 2) Slowly losing it. 3) Serial killer is happening. 4) Agar khaana nahi mila toh...5) Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!"

BRB, busy laughing. Meanwhile, see Kajol's post here:

On Wednesday evening, Kajol shared the first glimpse of her Karwa Chauth look with this boomerang. "To moon ... the hunger games begin," she wrote with ROFL hashtags #redalert and #husbandsbeware for husband, actor Ajay Devgn. The pictures were clicked by Nysa, as revealed by Kajol on her Instagram story.

Kajol flew to Singapore in September with her daughter after Nysa's school resumed there. Ajay Devgn stayed in Mumbai with their son Yug.

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

The actress' next project is Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, which will mark her digital debut. Ajay, on the other hand, will be seen in a couple of films next - Maidaan, Sooryavanshi and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.