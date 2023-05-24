Juhi Chawla Shares Daughter Jahnavi's Graduation Pics, Priyanka Chopra And Others Comment

Juhi Chawla posted this image. (courtesy: iamjuhichawla)

Juhi Chawla, on Wednesday, posted a set of photos of her daughter Jahnavi from the graduation ceremony at Columbia on Instagram. Juhi's son Arjun Mehta can also be seen in the picture. In another shot, Jahnavi is seen holding a bouquet in her hand. "Proud and happy," she captioned the post. In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Wohooo congratulations." Raveena Tandon commented on the post, "Congratulations." Tanishaa Mukerji also congratulated Jahnavi. Juhi Chawla married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995.

See Juhi Chawla's post:

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan, who co-starred with Juhi Chawla in films like Darr, Yes Boss, Bhoothnath, congratulated Jahnavi. He reacted to a picture posted by Juhi Chawla on Twitter and wrote, "This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love you Jaanz."

ICYMI, see the tweet posted by SRK here:

This is so awesome. Can't wait for her to get back and celebrate with her. And a feeling of extreme pride. Love u Jaanz. https://t.co/W9wzi94zP8 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 19, 2023

Juhi Chawla is the star of films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, Ishq, Aaina and Jhankaar Beats, Yes Boss and Darr, among many others. She married industrialist Jay Mehta in 1995. She also co-owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with Shah Rukh Khan.

On the work front, Juhi Chawla was last seen in the thriller series Hush Hush alongside Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Karishma Tanna and Shahana Goswami. It premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.