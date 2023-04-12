Viral: Juhi Chawla Reacts To Old Video Of Salman Khan Saying He Wanted To Marry Her

Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan in a film still from Deewana Mastana.

Juhi Chawla, who shares a cordial bond with Salman Khan, has finally reacted to his old statement that he wanted to marry her. The two began their journeys in Bollywood around the same time in the late 1980s. Back then, Salman Khan expressed his wish to marry Juhi Chawla in an interview. Describing her as a “really sweet” and “adorable” person, Salman can be heard saying in the throwback clip that he even asked Juhi's father if he could marry her. But the actress' dad turned his proposal down. When asked why, the actor said, “Bas… I don't fit the bill, I guess.” The video resurfaced online last month, and now, finally, the actress has reacted to it.

Talking to News18, Juhi Chawla addressed the viral video and said that during her initial days in Bollywood, when she and Salman Khan weren't popular stars, she was offered a film opposite him. However, she couldn't agree to it “because of some issues”. “Back in the day, when I had just started out in my career, and when Salman was not THE Salman Khan, a film had come my way that had him in the lead actor. In fact, I didn't know anyone properly back then – not him, not Aamir (Khan, actor) or anyone else in the industry. Incidentally, I couldn't do the film because of some issue. And to this day, he doesn't leave one chance to remind me of it! ‘You didn't do the film with me,' he keeps saying!” the actress was quoted as saying.

She added, “We hardly worked on films together but we did a lot of stage shows. He had a cameo in Deewana Mastana.”

Watch the viral clip of Salman Khan here:

Juhi Chawla made a special appearance in Salman and Aamir Khan's 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. Later, Salman appeared in a cameo role in Juhi's 1997 movie Deewana Mastana. The duo also featured in 2007's Salaam-e-Ishq but in parallel stories - Salman opposite Priyanka Chopra and Juhi Chawla alongside Anil Kapoor. Salman Khan also had a special appearance in Juhi's Son Of Sardaar.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in the 2022's web-series Hush Hush. Meanwhile, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.