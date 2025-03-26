<i>Nadaaniyan</i> Actor Jugal Hansraj Slams "Personal Attacks" On Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Amid Backlash

Nadaaniyan, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor arrived on Netflix on March 7. The film received severe backlash from audiences and critics for the lead cast's poor performances. Nadaaniyan's storyline was also not exempt from trolling.

Now, actor Jugal Hansraj has come out in support of the newcomers. He slammed naysayers for hurling “personal attacks” at Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Jugal Hansraj played the role of Ibrahim Ali Khan's father Dr Sanjay Mehta, in Nadaaniyan.

Jugal Hansraj, in a conversation with India Today Digital, said, “Criticism should be constructive. If somebody who knows about cinema or has some experience in the field has a show or an article where they write about what worked and what did not, that is something one can learn from.”

The actor, best known for his role in Mohabbatein, added, “On social media, I have noticed that there are a lot of personal attacks, which are not criticism. It is just being silly and petty. Who am I to say it is bad? I just say it did not work for me, or I did not connect with it. But some people proclaim as if they know everything".

Jugal Hansraj reflected on how the absence of social media in the past helped actors grow. He said, “In the '80s, many actors started off new with their first films, but there was no social media, so they were given space and time to grow and improve. There was equal awkwardness in all of us when we started off, but because of the lack of social media, there was not this unfair scrutiny.”

Speaking about the present-day scenario, Jugal Hansraj shared, “Now, unfortunately, young actors - not just these two, but many others - are under intense spotlight. Personal attacks are not cool. If you have something constructive to say, please say it. That kind of feedback helps actors learn and improve. But personal attacks about appearance get murky and messy. I am obviously not in favour of that kind of criticism”.

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.