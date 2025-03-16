Ibrahim Ali Khan Allegedly Slams Pakistani Critic Over "Nose Job" Comment: "You Ugly Piece Of Trash"

It seems Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken offense to a Pakistani film critic named Tamur Iqbal. The man, who calls himself a “wannabe film critic” in his Instagram bio, posted a message exchange with Ibrahim on his Instagram handle.

In the screenshot, we can see Ibrahim direct-messaging Tamur after the critic shared a review of his debut film, Nadaaniyan. In his review, Tamur criticized the film and even mocked Ibrahim for his “nose job.”

Not holding back, Ibrahim messaged, “ Tamur almost like Taimur .. you got my brother's name. Guess what you don't got? His face. You ugly piece of trash, since you can't keep your words to yourself don't bother, they're irrelevant just like you. Ugly goddamn piece of sh*t I feel bad for you and your family- and if I see you on the streets one day, I'll make sure I leave you uglier than you are you walking piece of sc*m. (sic)”

Responding to Ibrahim Ali Khan's text, Tamur Iqbal wrote, “Hahahahahaha that's my man. See this is the guy I want to see in the movie. Not that fake Cornetto mushy cringy human. But hey yes that nose job comment was in bad taste. Rest I totally own up. Massive fan of your dad (Saif Ali Khan). Don't let him down.”

“Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's outstanding raging response from his verified account on my insta story after I mocked his debut movie Nadaaniyan. Dear Ibrahim Let's just treat it as good banter in the spirit of fun. Good luck to you dude. Hope you do well in future,” read the side note.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's fans were quick to back him up in the comments section. One person wrote, “But you mocked his nose first. Don't play the victim card now.” Another added, “You can review his acting… but the nose job comment was unnecessary.”

A user questioned the critic's actions, asking, “If you totally own up to what you said, then why did you delete your review?” Meanwhile, another comment read, “You can say whatever about the film and acting, but the nose? No, no… not accepting!”

Ibrahim Ali Khan's film Nadaaniyan was released on Netflix on March 7. The movie features Khushi Kapoor as the female lead. The Shauna Gautam directorial has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment.