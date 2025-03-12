<i>Nadaaniyan</i>: Ibrahim Ali Khan And Khushi Kapoor Burn The Dance Floor In The Party Anthem <i>Tirkit Dhoom</i>

Nadaaniyan marked the big Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, alongside Khushi Kapoor. Directed by debut director Shauna Gautam, the film dropped on Netflix on March 7, 2025.

The film has opened up to mixed reviews, and while the lead pair has received severe backlash, the film is one of the most pertinent discussions in the entertainment world.

One of the highlights of Nadaaniyan is, however, the music album. The upbeat songs have been trending on Instagram reels. The latest song to drop is Tirkit Dhoom, a foot-tapping party anthem that's got everyone grooving to it.

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan show off their dance skills in this song. While Khushi lights up the dance floor with her effortless moves and commands attention with her lively presence, Ibrahim's swag is unmissable as well.

The festive banger Tirkit Dhoom is sung by Vishal Dadlani, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Jigar Saraiya, and Shradha Mishra, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan is a lighthearted rom-com featuring Khushi Kapoor in an easy-breezy Gen Z role. The actress also had Loveyapa release this year where she was seen alongside Junaid Khan.

Khushi Kapoor made her debut with the Netflix film The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and it launched a slew of new gen stars, namely Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina who is reportedly dating Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. The film was a trip down the memory lane, bringing back memories of the famous Archies comics.