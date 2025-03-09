Viral: Khushi Kapoor And Ibrahim Ali Khan Had This Much Fun At Lollapalooza Music Festival

Khushi Kapoor is basking in the success of her latest film Nadaaniyan. The movie marks the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. Released on March 7, the film has already secured the top spot on Netflix India's top 10 movies list.

On Sunday, Khushi Kapoor shared a series of pictures on Instagram from Lollapalooza India 2025. The actress attended the music festival with her Nadaaniyan co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan and director Shauna Gautam.

Khushi looked chic in an all-white three-piece outfit, while Ibrahim kept it stylish in a black t-shirt, jacket, and pants. Meanwhile, Shauna rocked an all-denim look accessorized with black shades.

The trio appeared to have a blast at the festival, which is being held at Mahalakshmi Race Course. The event, which began on Saturday, will conclude tonight, March 9.

“Hola Lolla,” wrote Khushi Kapoor in her caption.

Reacting to the post, Khushi's sister, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “ Beautiful!!!!” The actress' BFF Muskan Chanana commented, “Slay.” Actress Anjini Dhawan said, “Wow!!!”

On the release day of Nadaaniyan, Khushi's rumoured boyfriend, Vedang Raina, showed his support for her film in the sweetest way. On his Instagram Stories, the actor reshared the film's promo, which was originally posted by Netflix India.

Instead of a long caption, Vedang kept it simple and let the emojis do the talking. He dropped a popcorn tub, a clapperboard and a red heart. Click here for the full story.

In addition to Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry also play pivotal roles in Nadaaniyan. The project has been backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Nadaaniyan 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “The glow around Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan - it would be unfair to expect the duo to do all the heavy lifting and not show the strain - is dulled by the affected sheen of the film. The two actors do not exactly flunk the test, but they do not come out with flying colours either.”