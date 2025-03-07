<i>Nadaaniyan, The Archies, Maharaj</i> On Netflix: Why Star Kids Ibrahim, Suhana, Junaid Got An OTT Launch

Aamir, Shah Rukh and Junaid Khan at Loveyapa screening

It's not so for the current crop of star kids. Suhana Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Junaid Khan - all of them saw an OTT launch.

Asked about the trend, a seasoned trade analyst tells NDTV, "It's not a big issue that star kids are being launched on OTT platforms and not in theatres."

Well, picture abhi baaki nahi, bas shuru hui hai.

The Bigger Picture

Among the Gen Z stars, Zoya Akhtar took the gigantic task on her shoulder of launching three star kids in one film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda all made their screen debuts in 2023, with an adaptation of the popular comic book, The Archies.

Even seven years ago, the theatrical release scene was different. Khushi Kapoor's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor made her debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak (2018), which was released in theatres.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan's first theatrical release Loveyapa was released last month. But he made his debut with Yash Raj Film's Maharaj last year. The film saw a Netflix release.

Keeping with the trend, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut Naadaniyan released on Netflix today. Ibrahim, who worked as an assistant on Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, got his first acting break with Dharmatic Entertainment, on OTT.

The only exception among these star kids is Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani's daughter Rasha Thadani, who had a theatrical debut with Azad. The movie was a disaster at the box office.

Why Are Star Kids Being Launched On OTT?

The question persists: why are these star kids being launched on OTT platforms? The grandeur and the magnitude of an OTT premiere is no less than a theatrical release. Neither is the money being spent on promotional sprees across the country and on social media.

So, it boils down to the deciding factor - box-office pressure - which these debutants don't have to face immediately if they are not thrown to the fate of a theatrical release on a Friday.

NDTV takes a close look at the phenomenon and tries to decode the factors driving this trend.

Commerce, Market And "Assurance Of A Longer Run"

Gone are those days when tabloids and magazines decided the fate of a debutant based on the performance of their films at the box office. "One-film wonder", "A flop debut" - cine-goers are no stranger to such catchphrases.

Breaking the norm, OTT platforms bring a sort of equilibrium where star kids and outsiders are judged on the same parameters - the viewership radar. You still have the question of getting to make it to a film, but that's an altogether different debate.

Speaking about the feasibility and urgency of an OTT launch, film critic Saibal Chatterjee tells NDTV, "OTT eco-system is safer and it has a longer run. They are not immediately being judged on how much money their films are minting at the box office."

"Social media will comment about their work. But they are there for a longer period. It's a far more convenient way to launch a career and it will remain so in a foreseeable future," says Mr Chatterjee.

Veteran trade analyst Komal Nahta speaks about the role of market and commerce which drives the trend.

"It's an accepted formula now. OTT pays big money. The amount is so huge that producers succumb to the temptation," Mr Nahta tells NDTV.

"Cinema is cinema. We all are accustomed with theatrical releases. But if a film is not commercially viable to release in theatres, the debutant has to be content with the decision," says Mr Nahta.

Reiterating the longevity factor, Komal Nahta tells NDTV, "Nobody liked The Archies. But nobody's career is finished. Suhana Khan is doing another film. One of Khushi Kapoor's films has already released in theatres [Loveyapa]. Another film releases today [Nadaaniyan]. So, the fear of being dismissed with one film is not there."

Is Stardom Compromised For Star Kids?

The bigger question with which we began this piece, is the fate of stardom in the era of reels and omnipresent Instagram.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee tells NDTV, "For me, Manoj Bajpayee is a star. Jaideep Ahlawat is a star on OTT. But their stardom is not that of Amitabh Bachchan or Rajesh Khanna. So, the idea of stardom is now fragmented. It doesn't go away but the shape and size of stardom have undergone a drastic change in recent years.

"The last debutant I can think of, who churned a blockbuster with his maiden release, is Hrithik Roshan. That too, 25 years ago. We didn't have a star of that stature in the last 25 years. Talk about Rajkummar Rao or Ayushmann Khurrana - they have their own journey. None of them was a star with their first films," says Saibal Chatterjee.

Tracing the evolution of stardom over the years, Saibal Chatterjee says, "Stardom is redefined by technology. When multiplexes came into the picture, we thought there would be space for all kinds of films. But eventually big banner films swept the smaller ones. Now, stardom is defined by easier availability of stars. They are on your phones, they are coming to your living rooms."

At times, stars are also talking to you directly on phones, courtesy, Instagram Lives or Ask Me Anything sessions on X (formerly known as Twitter).

No Room For Hindi Films In Theatres, South Rules

Call it the Pushpa 2 wave or a renewed interest in Southern potboilers, there's a paradigm shift in the way Hindi films are being made, consumed and sold across various platforms. While the South is still churning films for a paisa-vasool theatrical experience, typical commercial Hindi films are not being released in theatres without a reason.

Even big-budget, big star-driven Hindi films bombed at the box office in recent past. Last year's Diwali release, Singham Again, is the biggest example of this genre. A successful franchise, a star cast boasting of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in the lead - no factor worked in the film's favour.

Citing the dominance of South at the theatres, Saibal Chatterjee says, "Take, for example, Pushpa 2. It was meant for the big screen and it smashed all records. It has come to an OTT platform but it's not made for OTT. Now, Ibrahim Ali Khan can't fight against a Pushpa 2 or Chhaava in theatres with his debut film."

So, OTT is a saving grace - for star kids, for producers and for everyone in the business.

Is OTT Launch A Boon Or Bane For Star Kids?

A safe launch is fun. But it doesn't ensure the high which comes with overnight fame and popularity.

Komal Nahta says, "It's a boon for star kids. But it has its flip side too. There's no box office pressure. So, the excitement is also reduced. The box office pumps up the excitement to a certain extent."

Back in 2023, the premiere of The Archies was a mega event where the Bachchans flashed their best smiles for the camera, hiding the rumoured rifts in the family.

From Nikhil Nanda, who is hardly seen at the Bachchan gatherings, to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - everyone showed up for Agastya Nanda.

The Bachchans at The Archies premiere

Ahead of Loveyapa's theatrical release, Aamir Khan hosted several screenings to boost his son's confidence. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan too were on the guest list.

When asked if stars can push for a theatrical release for their children's films, Komal Nahta tells NDTV, "They'll do everything to pep up and boost their child. They'll go all the way to do things which are under their control or command. But that doesn't influence the decision if a film would be released in theatre or OTTs."

Stars, stardom and the euphoria around instant fame will never go away. There's also no dearth of star kids in the industry today.

However, when it comes to the fate of a Friday release, star kid or not, it's after all the audience that decides who to watch and who to press 'Skip' on.