Blake Lively Denied Request To Submit More Information In Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

The judge presiding over the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal battle does not want any more paperwork right now. The federal judge handling the dispute denied Lively's latest request to submit additional briefs and information connected to Baldoni's dismissed $400 million countersuit.

The actress' team was told not to submit any more details, TMZ reported. Representatives for both Lively and Baldoni have not publicly commented on the latest decision.

The former It Ends with Us co-stars' legal war officially reached a surprise settlement last week. Even after that agreement, Lively is still seeking legal fees and damages tied to Baldoni's failed countersuit from January 2025.

The actress has argued that she is protected under a California law passed in 2023 that shields sexual abuse accusers from retaliatory lawsuits. The judge, though, has not yet ruled on whether that law applies in this case.

Baldoni's legal team opposed Lively's request last year. They argued that her filing violated his constitutional right to petition the courts. His lawyers also claimed California law should not apply because the alleged incidents connected to the dispute would have happened in New Jersey, where much of It Ends With Us was filmed.

The settlement between the actors came days before the case was scheduled to head to trial on May 18. It also followed a major setback for Lively after the judge dismissed 10 of her 13 claims.

After reaching the agreement, both sides issued a joint statement to Page Six, saying, “The end product, the movie ‘It Ends With Us', is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life.”

They added, “Raising awareness and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors and all survivors is a goal that we stand behind.”

Page Six also reported that despite spending a combined $60 million during the 18-month legal fight, neither side received money in the final settlement.

Still, both camps are continuing to frame the outcome as a win. Baldoni attorney Bryan Freedman called it a “huge victory” on TMZ Live, while Lively's team later described the result as a “resounding victory” for the actress.