Jr NTR Wishes Wife Lakshmi Pranathi AKA 'Ammalu' Like This. See Post

Jr NTR shared this picture. (courtesy: jrntr)

Jr NTR, who is basking in the success of his film RRR after winning the Oscars, has dropped a sweet birthday wish for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi aka "Ammalu". The actor shared an adorable picture with his wife in which they are happily posing for the camera, while in the background, we can see Christmas decorations. It seems the image is from their holiday album. In the caption, he simply wrote, "Happy Birthday ammalu..." followed by heart emoticons. Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his wife.

A fan wrote, "Wow anna Happy Birthday Pranathi Garu," while another wrote, "Happy birthday Vadhinamma."

Take a look at Jr NTR's birthday post for his wife Lakshmi Pranathi below:

Jr NTR often shared pictures of his family - wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram - on his Instagram handle. Last year, the couple jetted off to New York and shared pictures and videos on Instagram. Jr NTR shared a photo that shows the couple posing for the camera on the streets of New York and captioned it as "Enjoying a New York minute."

Also, the actor shared an adorable picture in which he can be seen giving a hug to his wife. In the caption, he simply dropped heart emoticons.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Jr NTR recently attended the Oscars 2023 along with his RRR Team - Ram Charan, director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravaani. The movie won the award for the Best Orginal Song for Naatu Naatu. Take a look at Jr NTR's picture with the trophy below:

On the work front, Jr NTR has started with the shooting of his next project, tentatively titled as NTR 30. The movie marks the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in the Telugu film industry.