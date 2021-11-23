Jonas Brothers Roast: And The Most Popular Jonas Is... Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra in a still from The Jonas Brothers Family Roast. (Image courtesy: Netflix)

A very important question was answered in the course of The Jonas Brothers Family Roast on Netflix - who is the most popular of Nick, Joe and Kevin? It was answered by Priyanka Chopra and the answer is, also, Priyanka Chopra. First, let's back up a bit - the JoBros offered themselves up for the insult comedy genre called a roast and Priyanka, currently making more headlines than one, killed it in her burn segment. She was introduced by host Kenan Thompson as Priyanka Chopra Jonas - Priyanka and Nick have been hit by breakup rumours after the actress dropped both her last names from her Instagram.

Kenan also described Priyanka as "The more talented, the more popular, the less sulky-looking other half of Nick Jonas" and she was quick to prove who the real superstar in the room was while also slyly referencing the age gap between themselves. "I'm from India, a country rich in culture, in music, in entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there," Priyanka said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap and there are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain them to him. Which is fine because we teach each other. We teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok, for example, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like." Truth hurts.

"Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are forever on Instagram, always on the phone - it's cute," Priyanka Chopra continued. Then, the deepest cut: "I'll tell you why - all of them combined have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is - @Priyanka Chopra on Instagram." Mic drop.

Shots fired but Priyanka wasn't out of ammo just yet. "We're both totally, completely, wholly obsessed with Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas, both of us. He's our favourite. I wouldn't want to marry anyone else unless Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single," she said. Then, she made Nick really squirm: "We are the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement...sorry babe... Nick and I are expecting to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." For the ellipsis, substitute an extremely tense Nick.

Last but definitely not least, Priyanka Chopra signed off with "Nick has changed my life. I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean be married to anyone else ever."

Meantime, the missing Jonas from Priyanka's Instagram appears to have shaken the Internet up a fair bit. Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra dismissed rumours of a split while Priyanka left a mushy comment on a workout post shared by Nick on Tuesday. "Damn! I just died in your arms," she wrote.

Priyanka Chopra's lineup includes The Matrix Resurrections and she is filming the series Citadel.