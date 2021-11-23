After Surname Change Prompts Split Rumours, Priyanka Chopra Leaves Mushy Comment On Nick Jonas' Post

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (courtesy priyankachopra)

Highlights Priyanka dropped her surname from social media recently

She married Nick Jonas in the year 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first met at the Met Gala in 2017

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been on the top of Tuesday's trends list, after the actress dropped her surname Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas' surname Jonas from her social media handle. Priyanka's changed Instagram moniker has also lead to speculations about the couple's current relationship status. However, all seems to be fine between the star couple and their latest Instagram exchange is proof. This morning, Nick Jonas posted a video from his workout session on his Instagram profile. "Monday motivation. Let's get it," he captioned it. In the comments section, Priyanka Chopra dropped a comment that read: "Damn! I just died in your arms..." adding a couple of heart and heart-eyed emojis.

Here's a screenshot of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Instagram exchange:

Screenshot of Priyanka Chopra's comment on Nick Jonas' post.

This is the post Nick Jonas shared:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra recently addressed the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split and told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra's next project Citadel, it is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico and it also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers. Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's second project with Amazon Prime Video after announcing the Sangeet Project, a sangeet-themed dance reality show, which she will host with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.