Priyanka Chopra's First Look From Matrix 4 - But Fans Just Want To Know About Missing Surname

Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster featuring her character from The Matrix Resurrections - the hotly anticipated fourth film in the iconic Keanu Reeves series - but the Internet is much more interested in why her Instagram bio name reads just Priyanka now. The actress has dropped both surnames - Chopra and Jonas, which husband Nick's last name - though it is the absence of the latter that is causing a commotion on social media. "And she's here," Priyanka captioned her Matrix first look - details of the role she's been cast in have not been revealed.

See the first look of Priyanka Chopra from The Matrix Resurrections here:

While the comments thread does include many messages relevant to the post from Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and others, it is also filled with questions like "Are you fine," "Why changed your name" and "Jonas jiju kaha hai."

The Internet, when it noticed that Priyanka Chopra's Instagram now reads just Priyanka, was quick to invoke actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu whose own name change to the initial S proved a harbinger of doom - soon after, she and husband Naga Chaitanya announced they were ending their marriage.

Meantime, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu dismissed rumours that Priyanka and Nick Jonas are breaking up, telling News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

There certainly seems to be no indication of trouble in Priyanka Chopra's Instagram posts. The couple hosted a Diwali party recently and held a Lakshmi puja at home.

The Matrix Resurrections stars Keanu Reeves, of course, as Neo. Carrie-Ann Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith return as Trinity and Niobe. Laurence Fishburne's role as Morpheus has been taken over by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Directed by Lana Wachowski, The Matrix Resurrections will release in December.