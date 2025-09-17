<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Prediction: Can A Strong Trailer And Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi Duo Storm The Box Office?

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 will hit the theatres in just two days, on September 19. The advance bookings began on September 16, but as of now the numbers don't look promising enough.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has sold tickets worth Rs 1.04 crore on the first day of advance bookings. According to latest data, the film has been allotted 4,231 shows across the country. Adding the block bookings numbers, the total stands at Rs 2.58 crore, a report on Sacnilk read.

But, trade experts are pinning their hopes on the film as they are impressed by the trailer and the pairing of Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi.

Advance Bookings Don't Look Promising

NDTV reached out to trade experts Komal Nahta and Taran Adarsh for their comments on the box office prediction of Jolly LLB 3.

When asked about the "not-so-great" advance bookings numbers, both Komal Nahta and Taran Adarsh said the numbers are subject to change.

Komal Nahta told NDTV, "The trailer looks promising. It sets the tone. It's not an issue that advance bookings are not great. People might just walk into the theatre if the film is good."

Echoing similar sentiment, Taran Adarsh said, "Numbers can always change. It's a very popular franchise. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are coming together for the first time. That's a big bonus for the film".

Will Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi Pose Competition?

Along with Jolly LLB 3, Anurag Kashyap-directed Nishaanchi will also release in theatres on the same day. The film stars a fresh cast including Aaishvary Thackeray, Monika Panwar, and Vedika Pinto, with Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Asked if Nishaanchi could pose a threat to Jolly LLB at the ticket window, Taran Adarsh said, "That's a very different film. It won't make any difference".

Komal Nahta said, "I have watched the film (Nishaanchi). It's a nice film. But it's a new cast. I don't think that would be a factor".

Asked if the dual star power and comic timing of Akshay and Arshad would surpass the box office earnings of Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, both trade experts said it's too early to say.

Jolly LLB And Jolly LLB 2 - Box Office Report Card

Released in 2013, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB was a sleeper hit. The film starred Arshad Warsi as the advocate Jolly Tyagi with Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. The film, reportedly mounted on a decent budget of Rs 10 crore, benefited from good word-of-mouth and raised Rs 48.7 crore at the box office.

Four years later, the sequel Jolly LLB 2 released with Akshay Kumar playing the lead as advocate Jolly Mishra.

Subhash Kapoor returned to direct the sequel, which also featured Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, and Kumud Mishra. Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, and Brijendra Kala reprised their characters from the original film.

With Akshay Kumar stepping into the franchise, the stakes went higher. The film's reported budget was Rs 80 crore, the film earned more than Rs 200 crore at the box office upon its release in 2017.

There are more expectations from the new instalment, with Arshad and Akshay joining forces for Jolly LLB 3. Details about the budget of the film could not be immediately ascertained.

No More Legal Hurdles

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 faced legal hurdles ahead of its release, as a section of the lawyer community raised objections about the portrayal of lawyers in the film.

Petitioner Jay Vardhan Shukla argued that the film depicts the legal profession in a poor light. He further submitted that the trailer and the teaser, widely circulated on various social media platforms, have already impacted practising lawyers' minds and caused harm to the judiciary.

Earlier this month, a division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh reviewed the released teaser and trailers of Jolly LLB 3 and passed the verdict that there was nothing objectionable in the film.

The Road Ahead

Jolly LLB 3 will have a free run for almost two weeks, as no big Hindi film is releasing on September 26. However, Neeraj Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film Homebound will release in theatres the following week. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan-backed Lokah Chapter 1 (Malayalam) has had a good run at the box office; however, the film hasn't made a mark in the Hindi belt.

Also Read | Court Rejects Plea Against Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsis's Jolly LLB 3: "Nothing Objectionable"