Johny Lever On Vir Das' International Emmy Win: 'Proud Moment For Our Stand-Up Community'

Images instagrammed by Vir Das and Johny Lever. (Courtesy: VirDas, JohnyLever)

Congratulations are in order for Vir Das, who won his first-ever International Emmy Award on Tuesday. He has received the honour for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the comedy category at the 51st International Emmy Awards. Veteran actor and comedian Johny Lever was among the slew of celebrities who lauded Vir Das on his victory. The Phir Hera Pheri star shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and called Vir's achievement “a proud moment” for the “stand-up community.” Responding to Vir Das' picture with the award, Johny Lever wrote, “Elated to hear the news this morning… Hearty congratulations Vir Das. This is a proud moment for us & our stand-up community. More power to you! God bless.”

In response to Johny Lever's congratulatory post, Vir Das expressed his gratitude and wrote, “Johnny [Lever] Sir. Every door we walk through is one you broke down for us. Much respect and I'm so grateful.”

Johnny Sir. Every door we walk through is one you broke down for us. Much Respect, and I'm so grateful ???? https://t.co/oe8OlWBHcF — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 21, 2023

Vir Das, who arrived in India on Wednesday after the big win, interacted with the media at the airport. Here too, he mentioned the contribution of Johny Lever to the Indian stand-up comedy scene and said, "I think we are here because of the people who have come before us, like Johnny Lever...This is the first award for Indian comedy internationally but hopefully not the last...Hopefully, many comedians can win this after myself." When quizzed about the one comedian he would like to work with, Vir Das said, "I would love to do a show with Johny Lever. He is my idol. He is the greatest Indian comedian to live. The greatest live comedy artist to come out of India."

Asked about a piece of advice he would give aspiring stand-up comics, Vir Das said: "I would just like to say, put yourself into your art and if you love your nation, write about it."

Vir Das shared his first-ever International Emmy win with Michael Lennox's sitcom series Derry Girls - Season 3. This is Vir Das' second nomination at the International Emmy Awards. His 2021 special Vir Das: For India was also nominated.

While announcing the big news, Vir Das shared a bunch of pictures of himself posing with the award. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmys for this incredible honour.”

Vir Das also shared a glimpse of his acceptance speech on Instagram. In the clip, Vir Das can be heard saying, “More than anything else I am here for India. I would like to thank you for your laughter. It is a symphony of love, it is an orchestra of freedom, it is a universal lyric that reminds us we are not alone and it is the soundtrack to this idiot's life. May it play louder until the entire world dances with us. Thank you. Namaste. Jai Hind. Assalamualaikum. Sat Sri Akaal. Love and peace. Thank you.”

Vir Das has appeared in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly and Go Goa Gone.