Why Vir Das Posed Next To A Dishwasher After 'Big Moment' At International Emmys

Vir Das shared this image. (courtesy: virdas)

Vir Das, on Tuesday, made history by winning his first-ever International Emmy Award. The comedian-turned-actor won an award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the comedy category at the 51st International Emmy Awards. After his win, Vir Das shared a glimpse of his “grounding” moment, which also turned out to be his “favourite photo of the night.” No, it isn't a picture of him receiving the gleaming trophy but Vir Das posing next to a dishwasher with his award. Yes, you read that right. It turns out that Vir Das was “once a dishwasher.” Sharing details, Vir Das wrote in a text bubble on the photo, “So. Big moments need grounding. We win an Emmy. We're walking through the kitchen to the press room. We walked by the dishwasher stand. My manager Reg says, ‘You remember you were once a dishwasher, right? This is where you take a photo.' My fav photo of the night. Eyes completely closed. It ain't glam…Still my favourite photo of the night. Also who leaves a random glass out like that?” Vir Das added in the caption.

Needless to say, his many industry friends acknowledged his post and flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra commented, “Congratulations my friend.” Dia Mirza wrote, “Best,” and added a tiger emoticon. Zoya Akhtar commented, “So so happy for you.” Film director Reema Sengupta wrote, “I'm not crying, you're crying.” Actor Abhishek Bhalerao wrote, “Bhai Bhai Vir Das respect.” Environmentalist and social activist Ripudaman Bevli added, “Absolutely! Grounding is the best thing anyone can do for themselves. Shine on.”

For the unversed, Vir Das shared his first-ever International Emmy win with Michael Lennox's Derry Girls - Season 3. This is Vir Das' second nomination at the International Emmy Awards. Before this, in 2021, his special Vir Das: For India was also nominated. After receiving the award, Vir Das also shared a clip of his acceptance speech on Instagram. The video begins with Vir Das standing on the stage with his trophy and saying, “More than anything else I am here for India. I would like to thank you for your laughter. It is a symphony of love, it is an orchestra of freedom, it is a universal lyric that reminds us we are not alone and it is the soundtrack to this idiot's life. May it play louder until the entire world dances with us. Thank you. Namaste. Jai Hind. Assalamualaikum. Sat Sri Akaal. Love and peace. Thank you.” The clip was shared with the caption that read, “Thank you for your laughter.”

Vir Das also dropped a bunch of images of him posing with the award. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmys for this incredible honour.”

Apart from Vir Das, Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Actor categories, respectively. However, the Best Actress award went to Mexican actress Karla Souza for her role in Dive and Martin Freeman won the Best Actor award for his role in The Responder.