International Emmy Awards 2023: 'Vir Das, You Won This For All Of Us,' Says Shefali Shah

Vir Das and Shefali Shah in New York. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Proud moment for India as Comedian Vir Das won an Emmy Award for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing. Co-Indian nominees Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh congratulated him on this big win. Taking to Instagram story, Shefali posted a picture of Vir and wrote, "Congratulations Vir Das. You make us so so so proud." Sharing Vir's picture with his Emmy trophy, Shefali wrote, "Vir Das, you won this for all of us." Jim Sarbh also posted for Vir Das on his Instagram story.

Screenshot of Shefali Shah's Instagram story

Screenshot of Shefali Shah's Instagram story

Vir Das shared this award with Derry Girls - Season 3 produced by Hat Trick Productions. Taking to Instagram, the International Emmy Awards shared the news and wrote, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Vir Das: Landing" produced by Weirdass Comedy / Rotten Science / Netflix." Their other post read, "We have a Tie! The International Emmy for Comedy goes to "Derry Girls - Season 3" produced by Hat Trick Productions."

Marking a significant milestone in his illustrious career, Vir Das bagged an award for special comedy. He was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

A day before the award ceremony, Vir Das posted a video on his Instagram story in which he said 'The day he was called a terrorist, he was nominated for the Emmys'. He wrote, "The universe is a full circle. So just wanted to say thanks and that if anyone out there is ever in the dark, stay till sunlight, and know that love will find you, and the universe will carry you."

Earlier, Vir's third standup special Vir Das: For India received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy."

Apart from Vir, actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Actor. Shefali was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the web series Delhi Crime Season 2, which streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. She was competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico.

Jim Sarbh was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys. He was competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden.

The International Emmy Awards ceremony is being held in New York City. This year's nominations featured a various group of 56 candidates from 20 countries across 14 categories.

