Vir Das' Speech After On International Emmy: 'Here For India'

Vir Das gave India much to cheer about at the 51st International Emmy Awards by winning an award for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy category. The comedian-actor shared his first-ever International Emmy win with Derry Girls - Season 3. Now, Vir Das has dropped a video of his acceptance speech on Instagram. The clip of the speech – which is a love note of sorts to India from Vir Das – was shared with the caption: “Thank you for your laughter.” In his speech, Vir Das said, “More than anything else I am here for India. I would like to thank you for your laughter. It is a symphony of love, it is an orchestra of freedom, it is a universal lyric that reminds us we are not alone and it is the soundtrack to this idiot's life. May it play louder until the entire world dances with us. Thank you. Namaste. Jain Hind. Assalamualaikum. Sat Sri Akaal. Love and peace. Thank you.”

In response, Nakuul Mehta said, “This is beautiful [heart emoji].” Maria Goretti wrote, “This is just so well deserved Vir, big big heartfelt congratulations.” Anusha Dandekar dropped heart emojis, while Pallavi Sharda reacted with fire emojis.

This is Vir Das's second nomination at the International Emmy Awards. Previously, his special Vir Das: For India was also nominated in 2021.

Before the video of the speech, Vir Das also shared a bunch of images with the trophy and wrote, “For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmys for this incredible honour.”

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan said, “Congrats. Well deserved.” Ayushmann Khurrana said, “Well deserved.” Sayani Gupta, “Woohoooooo whoa wowwwww.”

Shaheen Bhatt wrote, “Woohoo! Congratulations.” Malaika Arora wrote, “Wow so well deserved ….. Congratulations.” Rhea Chakraborty, “Wohooo.” "So proud of you Vir," Vir's Go Goa Gone co-star Anand Tiwari said.

Apart from Vir Das, actors Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress and Actor categories, respectively.

Celebrating his fellow Indian nominees, Vir Das wrote, “Shefali Shah is a once-in-a-generation talent. Jim Sarbh is well on the same path. I could not have more respect for them, and it's been a privilege to witness their craft and artistry these last few days.”

Shefali Show also congratulated Vir Das on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Congratulations Vir Das. You make us so so so proud."

In another post, Shefali wrote, "Vir Das, you won this for all of us."

Jim Sarbh too congratulated Vir Das on Instagram Stories.

Shefali Shah was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the Netflix web series Delhi Crime Season 2. She was competing with Connie Nielsen from Denmark, Billie Piper from the UK, and Karla Souza from Mexico. Mexican actress Karla Souza won the award for her role in Dive.

Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in Rocket Boys. He was competing against Gustavo Bassani from Argentina, Martin Freeman from the UK, and Jonas Karlsson from Sweden. Martin Freeman won for his role in The Responder.





