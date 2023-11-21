International Emmy Awards 2023: Vir Das On Big Win - 'For India, For Indian Comedy'

Vir Das shared these images. (courtesy: virdas)

It was a night to remember (in New York) for Vir Das as he won his first ever International Emmy. The actor-comedian was nominated for an International Emmy for the second time for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing, which won in the Comedy category. He was nominated alongside Le Flambeau, El Encargado and Derry Girls Season 3. Vir Das won and shared the prize with Derry Girls - Season 3. After his big win, Vir Das shared a photo with his trophy. He wrote on Instagram, "For India. For Indian comedy. Every breath, every word. Thank you to the International Emmy Awards for this incredible honour."

A quick glance at the comments section of Vir Das' Instagram post. "Yeaaaaaaaah big big big congratulations, you so deserve this," Maria Goretti commented. "So proud of you Vir," commented Vir's Go Goa Gone co-star Anand Tiwari. "Wohoooo," Rhea Chakraborty wrote congratulating the actor-comedian. Sophie Choudry's comment read, "Yessssss! Huge congratulations! This is so awesome and so well deserved Vir." VJ Anusha wrote, "Yaaaaas Vir! So well deserved! You are incredible, so so proud of you." Soni Razdan added, "OMG. This is so well deserved. So so proud. Hugest congratulations."

Check out Vir Das' post here:

"Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the Comedy Category is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It's heartening to see Vir Das: Landing resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I'm excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys - India gets you there," Vir Das said in a statement, stated news agency PTI.

"Emmy daytime drip drop," Vir Das captioned this post earlier. Take a look

Ahead of the ceremony, Vir shared this image and captioned it, "Two-time Emmy Nominee. Full time owner of the suitcase in the corner. "

Vir Das is best known for his stand-up specials. He has also starred in films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, Shaadi Ke Side Effects among others. He was also seen in Netflix movie Hasmukh, which he co-wrote.