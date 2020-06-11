John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi's Mumbai Saga To Resume Shoot In Hyderabad Next Month: Report

John Abraham in a still from Mumbai Saga. (Image courtesy: SanjayGupta )

Highlights "Yes, we are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City," said Sanjay

"They have all the facilities and equipment required," he said

"Including an in-house crew and technical staff, " he added

With the phase-wise relaxation in lockdown restrictions and resumption of film shoots, Sanjay Gupta's gangster-thriller Mumbai Saga will resume filming in Hyderabad next month, stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. The film, which features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, was earlier scheduled for a June end release but the production work was put on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, which lead to the nation-wide lockdown. Now, after receiving approval from the Telangana government, team Mumbai Saga will begin their 12-day shooting schedule in Ramoji Film City in compliance with the guidelines given by Producers Guild Of India, reported Mumbai Mirror.

Confirming the news, Sanjay Gupta told the publication: "Yes, we are planning to shoot in Ramoji Rao Film City as they have all the facilities and equipment required, including an in-house crew and technical staff, along with hotels for the team from Mumbai. It's all contained within the studio premises and that cuts down on the risk."

He added that the film's actors, including Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy, have agreed to resume the shoot next month as they are keen on completing the project to "present it to the audience" as soon as possible. "They have all worked really hard on the film and are happy to finish it on time so that we can present it to the audience," Sanjay Gupta told Mumbai Mirror and added that the "well-being of the team is paramount."

Mumbai Saga is one of the few films to resume shoot post lockdown. It was being filmed in Mumbai before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed. When asked about the post-production work, Sanjay Gupta said that they have been working on editing from home but they will still need four months after completing the shoot to "lock the final print" of the film. "Yes, we've been working in a limited way, but we still need four months, from the time we complete the shoot to lock the final print," he told the publication.

Apart from Mumbai Saga, it has also been reported that Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera will also be completing its shoot post the lockdown.

Mumbai Saga showcases the story of the changing face of Mumbai in the Eighties and the Nineties. Earlier this year, the makers unveiled John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's looks from the film. Check them out:

#MUMBAISAGA

One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face. pic.twitter.com/9C1qqNVSLj — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) February 6, 2020

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

You can only do so much with the styling of your star.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE.

Which our man John has no shortage of. pic.twitter.com/UZwpj4wC7i — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 22, 2020

Mumbai Saga is produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series.