Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection: John Abraham And Emraan Hashmi's Film Collects ₹ 8.74 Crore

Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection: John Abraham in a still from the film(Image courtesy: YouTube)

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's new film Mumbai Saga, which released on Friday, "witnessed an upward trend" towards the weekend. Although the Covid-19 pandemic has played the spoilsport, single screens have shown healthy gains for the film, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film had a slow start with the first day collection of ₹ 2.82 crore, but it collected ₹ 3.52 crore on Sunday. The total box office collection of the film stands at ₹ 8.74 crore after the weekend. Sharing the box office collection of the film on Twitter, Taran Adarsh wrote: "#MumbaiSaga jumps, witnesses an upward trend on Day 3... Single screens/mass circuits show healthy gains... #Covid pandemic has played spoilsport... All eyes on weekdays... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr. Total: ₹ 8.74 cr. #India biz."

The film directed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars actors like Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Kajal Agarwal in pivotal roles.

Mumbai Saga failed to impress film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5. Reviewing the film, he wrote: "It might have been a better film had the writing dug deeper into the workings of the nexus between politicians, entrepreneurs, gangsters and encounter specialists in India's financial capital. As it stands, Gupta's trademark stylistic flourishes cannot paper over the essential flimsiness of the exercise."

The crime-drama was earlier scheduled to release in June 2020 but the production of the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and the following lockdown last year. The film has been produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series banner. The film is set in the Mumbai of the Eighties and the Nineties.