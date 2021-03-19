Mumbai Saga Star Suniel Shetty 'Hopes To See You In Theatres' As Court Allows Film's Release

Suniel Shetty shared this photo (courtesy suniel.shetty)

Something smells different about this Friday - cine loves can actually watch movies in cinemas now, after months of lockdown. And this Friday, Mumbai Saga is running in theatres. Actor Suniel Shetty, who co-stars with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the gangster drama, encouraged fans to go watch Mumbai Saga in theatres. A day ahead of the film's release, here's what Suniel Shetty wrote in an Instagram post: "Sada Anna hopes to see you in the theatres tomorrow! March 19, 2021." Suniel Shetty's post arrived after the Bombay High Court rejected a plea seeking a stay on the film's release, reported news agency PTI.

Meet Anna aka Murali Shankar in Suniel Shetty's post:

The petition seeking a stay on Mumbai Saga's release was filed by Ravi Mallesh Bohra who is known as gangster D K Rao in Mumbai's underworld, and the family of late gangster Amar Naik. As per PTI, the petitioners claimed that Mumbai Saga is based on the lives of Ravi Mallesh Bohra, Amar Naik and his brother Ashwin Naik and that the makers violated their right to privacy and a fair trial. On Thursday, the Bombay High Court said it could not grant relief to the petitioners, who had approached the court at the "11th hour", reported PTI.

As per PTI, the petition stated that Mumbai Saga would influence the pending trials of Ravi Mallesh Bohra and Ashwin Naik. A legal notice was sent to the makers by the petitioners.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Mumbai Saga casts John Abraham as deadly gangster named Amartya Rao, who wants to dominate the dark underbelly of Bombay in the Eighties and the Nineties, before the city was renamed Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi features as a no-nonsense cop, who is determined to destroy Amartya's reign as a gangster and is focused on making Bombay a violence-free city.

