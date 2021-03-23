Mumbai Saga Box Office Collection Day 4: John Abraham's Film Gets Over Rs 10 Crore

John Abraham in Mumbai Saga. (courtesy: taranadarsh)

Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles, witnessed a slight dip in its business on the fourth day of its release. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office report and revealed in his tweet that the Sanjay Gupta-directed film has so far managed to earn Rs 10.23 crore within four days of its release. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 2.28 crore. On Saturday and Sunday, the film managed to get a business of Rs 2.40 crore and Rs 3.52 crore, respectively. On Monday, it did the least business at Rs 1.49 crore.

Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Mumbai Saga stays steady on Day 4 (Mon)... Decline on Mon (vis-a-vis Fr): 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: Rs 10.23 cr. India biz."

#MumbaiSaga stays steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Decline on Mon [vis-a-vis Fri]: 47.16%... Needs to maintain the momentum from Tue-Thu... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr. Total: 10.23 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 23, 2021

Mumbai Saga opened to largely mixed reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "Mumbai Saga, for all its guts and gore, goes all soggy, and soppy, in the finale. There is a younger brother that the hero is determined to save from harm. Trapped in superficialities and cliched tropes, the film itself could have used a rescue act."

Mumbai Saga was earlier scheduled for a June 2020 release but the production work was put on halt due to the coronavirus outbreak and nation-wide lockdown, last year. The film has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and it has been produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series. Mumbai Saga, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles, is set in the Eighties and the Nineties.