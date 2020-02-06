Mumbai Saga: After John Abraham, Meet Emraan Hashmi As The 'Deadly Cop'

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Mumbai Saga. (Image courtesy _SanjayGupta)

After sharing John Abraham's looks from his forthcoming film Mumbai Saga, the makers shared the first look of Emraan Hashmi on Thursday. The film's director Sanjay Gupta shared pictures of Emraan's look from the film on his Twitter profile. In one of the pictures, Emraan can be seen dressed as a cop, with a gun in his hand and the expression on his face is intense. In another picture, the 40-year-old actor can be seen sitting in a car, wearing a pair of black sunglasses. "One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face," read a caption on one of Sanjay Gupta's tweets.

One of my favourite moments from the film. Grit and determination to get the bad guys at any cost writ large on his face.

In a separate post, the film's director Sanjay Gupta wrote: "Everyone on team Mumbai Saga was anxious about how Emraan Hashmi would pull off the deadly cop's look. Just look with what style he has pulled it off."

Just look with what style he has pulled it off.

ICYMI, take a look at John Abraham's looks from the film. He plays a gangster in the film.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before.

What brings the character alive is his ATTITUDE. Which our man John has no shortage of.

In an interview with news agency IANS last year, the film's director Sanjay Gupta described Mumbai Saga as his most "ambitious project" and told IANS: "After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer."

Besides John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles. Mumbai Saga is set in the Eighties and the Nineties.

(With inputs from IANS)