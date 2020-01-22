Mumbai Saga Second Look: John Abraham's Swag Is Off The Charts

Mumbai Saga: John Abraham in the film. (courtesy sanjaykapoor)

The makers ofMumbai Saga shared another look from the film and let's just say that the looks keep getting better and better. The film's director Sanjay Gupta shared John Abraham's second look from the film, which started trending on Twitter in no time. John, who plays a gangster in the film, can be seen dressed in a black shirt, matching trousers and a pair of black sunglasses. Sharing the look on Instagram, Sanjay Gupta wrote: "You can only do so much with the styling of your star. What brings the character alive is his attitude. Which our man John has no shortage of."

Earlier this month, Sanjay Gupta shared the first look of film's lead actor John Abraham and he wrote: "One of my favourite moments from Mumbai Saga and of course Mr Abraham like never before." Check out the post here:

Mumbai Saga, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte in pivotal roles, is set in the Eighties and the Nineties. In June last year, Sanjay Gupta shared a picture of the film's cast on social media and he wrote: "The legend of Bombay, the saga of Mumbai. Presenting the gangsters of Mumbai Saga."

In an interview with news agency IANS last year, the film's director Sanjay Gupta described Mumbai Saga as his most "ambitious project" and told IANS: "After 25 years and 17 films, I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer."