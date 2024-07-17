Joe Manganiello On Ex-Wife Sofia Vergara's 'He Wanted Kids' Statement: 'Simply Not True'

A throwback of Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello. (courtesy: sofiavergara)

Actor Joe Manganiello has reacted to ex-wife Sofia Vergara's statements about their divorce. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got divorced in July last year. In a recent interview with Men's Journal, Joe said, "There's been a lot said in the press about me wanting a family. That's simply not true." A little background for those who require one. The Modern Family star, in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Pais earlier this year, opened up on the reason behind her divorce from Joe and said, "Well, I'm newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom."

Joe Manganiello added during the interview, "We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay. But that wasn't the case with her. And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't." He added, "It wasn't inevitably why everything ended. It's because two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens."

The True Blood star added during the interview, "To be painted as if I had some sort of midlife crisis, and after nine years, turned to somebody and gave them an ultimatum of, 'Do this potentially unhealthy thing to your body, or else I'm gone'? That's never who I was."

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello divorced after 7 years of marriage. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello got married at Palm Beach, Florida in November, 2015. Last year, the actors told Page Six in a statement: "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."