Critics Choice Awards 2025: Jimmy Kimmel Wins Best Talk Show, Thanks Trump For 'Doing Many Ridiculous Things Every Day'

Television host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel won the award for Best Talk Show at the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards and used his acceptance speech to deliver a satirical message aimed at US President Donald Trump, according to Variety.

Accepting the honour, Kimmel thanked members of the entertainment industry who supported his show over the past year and emphasised the importance of free expression.

"Thanks to all the writers and actors and producers and union members, many of you who are in this room, who supported us, who really stepped forward us and reminded us that we do not take free speech for granted in this city or in this country," Kimmel said, adding, "Your actions were important, and we appreciate them," as quoted by Variety.

"And most of all, I want to thank our president, Donald Jennifer Trump, without whom, we would be going home empty-handed tonight," Kimmel added.

"So thank you, Mr. President, for all the many ridiculous things you do each and every day. It's been a banner couple of weeks, and we can't get wait to get back on the air tomorrow night to talk about them. Thank you, everyone," according to Variety.

Kimmel added that recent political developments had provided ample material for his nightly monologues, joking that he was eager to return to air.

According to media reports, Kimmel recently signed an agreement with Disney extending Jimmy Kimmel Live through 2027. The late-night host is known for regularly commenting on US politics during his monologues.

The Critics' Choice Awards ceremony was hosted by Chelsea Handler and held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

