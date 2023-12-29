Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan Asked Malaika Arora If She Will Marry In 2024. Her Reply

Malaika Arora shared thia image. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

A clip from the sets of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is trending a great deal. In the promo video, Farah Khan is seen asking fellow judge Malaika Arora, "2024 mein Malaika, kya aap single parent-cum-actress se double parent-cum-actress banne wali hain? (Are you going to become double parent-cum-actress from a single-parent-cum-actress in 2024?)" Malaika jokingly added, "Iske liye mujhe kisiko god mein lena padhega? Iska matlab kya hain (Do I have to carry someone in my arms for this? What does it mean)?" The show's host Gauahar Khan intervened and said, "Iska matlab hai kya aapki shaadi hone wali hain? (This means are you going to get married)?"

Malaika Arora replied, "Agar koi hai toh 100% mein shaadi kar lungi. (If there's somebody, I will get married for sure)." Farah Khan added, "Koi hain kya, bohot hain (There are many)." Malaika added to this, "Nahi, by koi hai I mean koi puchhega shaadi ke liye toh mein kar lungi shaadi (No, if somebody asks me for marriage, then I will get married)." Arshad Warsi, who also judges the show, added, "Ye tareeka galat hai (This is the wrong way)." Malaika Arora then said, "Once bitten, twice very shy."

Check out the promo here:

Malaika Arora has been dating actor Arjun Kapoor for a few years now. They reportedly started dating in 2018 but made it Instagram official in 2019 on Arjun's birthday. Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz Khan married make-up artist Shura Khan last week.

Malaika, a former model and VJ, has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.