Christmas 2023: A Round Up Of Malaika Arora's Festivities With Son Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora with family.

What's not to love about Malaika Arora's Christmas album? There are glimpses of the large food spread, pictures with loved ones and photos of the festive decor. Malaika posted pictures with her son Arhaan Khan, pet pooch Casper. Malaika Arora shared inside photos from her Christmas celebrations and she captioned it, "Merry Christmas. Love, happiness, good health to all." In the comments section, Sussanne Khan wrote, "Merry Christmas gorgeous girl...bless your home with immense joy and love." Maheep Kapoor commented, "Merry Xmas." Seema Sajdeh added, "Merry Christmas Malla."

Sharing a picture of her pet pooch Casper, Malaika Arora wrote, "Casper in the house." She posted a picture with son Arhaan and wrote, "My heart and table are full." The actress also shared a picture of the food spread and a cake.

Arhaan Khan and Malaika Arora were pictured outside her house in Mumbai on Monday:

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.