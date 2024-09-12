Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez Is Planning To Buy A $55 Million Los Angles Mansion: Report

The 30,000-square-foot estate is reportedly listed for $55 million

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Jennifer Lopez Is Planning To Buy A $55 Million Los Angles Mansion: Report
JLo shared this image. (courtesy: jlo)
New Delhi:

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married, US media outlets reported. Now, according to a new report by TMZ, JLo is negotiating to buy an LA real estate. TMZ quoted a source as saying, "JLo is in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, and she's close to striking a deal." The TMZ report added, "The 30,000-square-foot estate is listed for $55 million ... but our sources say Jennifer is trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million."

Last week, Jennifer Lopez made headlines as she attended the world premiere of her new movie, a sports drama titled Unstoppable at Toronto International Film festival in a metallic silver gown, which was quickly described by a section of the Internet as a "revenge dress."

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married, US media outlets reported. The rumours of their split began last year when JLo walked the Met Gala red carpet solo. On her 55th birthday this year, Ben Affleck skipped her Bridgerton-themed birthday party. She also cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April 2022. In July that year, they got married in Georgia (18 years after their first romance failed). The actors first met on the sets of the film Gigi and they got engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Jennifer Lopez, Jlo, Jlo Home
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
MTV VMAs 2024: Chappell Roan Dedicates Her Award To LGBTQ+ Community: "I Understand You Because I Am One Of You"
Jennifer Lopez Is Planning To Buy A $55 Million Los Angles Mansion: Report
<i>Barbie</i> Star Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting Their First Child: Reports
Next Article
Barbie Star Margot Robbie And Husband Tom Ackerley Expecting Their First Child: Reports
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com