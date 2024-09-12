Jennifer Lopez Is Planning To Buy A $55 Million Los Angles Mansion: Report

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married, US media outlets reported. Now, according to a new report by TMZ, JLo is negotiating to buy an LA real estate. TMZ quoted a source as saying, "JLo is in negotiations to buy the Azria Estate in Holmby Hills, and she's close to striking a deal." The TMZ report added, "The 30,000-square-foot estate is listed for $55 million ... but our sources say Jennifer is trying to negotiate the price down to somewhere in the range of $30 million to $39 million."

Last week, Jennifer Lopez made headlines as she attended the world premiere of her new movie, a sports drama titled Unstoppable at Toronto International Film festival in a metallic silver gown, which was quickly described by a section of the Internet as a "revenge dress."

Last week, Jennifer Lopez made headlines as she attended the world premiere of her new movie, a sports drama titled Unstoppable at Toronto International Film festival in a metallic silver gown, which was quickly described by a section of the Internet as a "revenge dress."

The rumours of their split began last year when JLo walked the Met Gala red carpet solo. On her 55th birthday this year, Ben Affleck skipped her Bridgerton-themed birthday party. She also cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their engagement in April 2022. In July that year, they got married in Georgia (18 years after their first romance failed). The actors first met on the sets of the film Gigi and they got engaged in 2002. However, it ended in a split two years later.