TIFF 2024: Jennifer Lopez Walks The Red Carpet In A "Revenge Dress"

Jennifer Lopez attended the world premiere of her new movie, a sports drama titled Unstoppable at Toronto International Film festival in a metallic silver gown. Her sartorial choice for the film fest has been making headlines and how. A section of the Internet thought that JLo's outfit reminded them of Princess Diana's iconic "revenge dress." Sharing pictures from the Toronto Film Fest, JLo wrote, "#UnstoppableMovie #TIFF2024." A user wrote, "revenge dress for 2024." Another added, "ate and left no crumbs." A third comment read, "She is back." Another user added, "Show them how its done." "The revenge dress," another user on X wrote. This marked JLo's first public appearance after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20.

A brief refresher for those who require one - Princess Diana, on June 29 1994, attended a gala at the Serpentine Gallery in London dressed in an off-shoulder, form-fitting black dress that she paired with a pearl choker. This was her first public appearance after it was revealed that Prince Charles (now King Charles I) had been unfaithful and he admitted to his infidelity. The dress came to be known as "revenge dress" and since then several renditions of the iconic "revenge dress" have been recreated.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20, two years after they got married, US media outlets reported. The rumours of their split began last year when JLo walked the Met Gala red carpet solo. On her 55th birthday this year, Ben Affleck skipped her Bridgerton-themed birthday party. She also cancelled her summer tour to spend more time with her family.