Jawan Update: Shah Rukh Khan In A New Poster, Announces Film's Release Date

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

The makers of Jawan announced the film's release date and they did it in style on Saturday evening. The film's update began with a motion poster of sorts, in which a masked Shah Rukh Khan jumps as the text "Red Chillies Entertainment presents, releasing worldwide 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Produced by Gauri Khan. An Atlee film. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan." The film was earlier slated to release on June 2 this year. Shah Rukh Khan simply wrote in the caption, "#Jawan #7thSeptember2023." Atlee's Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film has been backed by Gauri Khan.

See Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Here's the new poster from the film.

Announcing his association with the project last year Shah Rukh Khan wrote in his Instagram post: "An action-packed 2023. Bringing Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was absent from films for almost 4 years, has had a stellar year professionally. He returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. In the last few years, SRK was busy as a film producer and made cameo appearances in some movies. His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team.