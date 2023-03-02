Allu Arjun Reportedly Said No To Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Because, Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun shared this image. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

After there were reports aplenty that Allu Arjun will be making a cameo appearance in Atlee's Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, a source told Pinkvilla that the actor couldn't be a part of the project due to his super busy schedule. "The narration happened with the makers but Allu Arjun couldn't say yes to the film due to his chockablock schedule. AA has been training rigorously to get into the skin of his character for Pushpa: The Rule and for the next few months, he is only going to focus on it. Pushpa-2 shoot is underway at a fast pace with two major schedules wrapped in Vizag and Hyderabad," Pinkvilla quoted the source as saying.

The source added, "Allu Arjun did take his time to think about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, where he was offered a small yet impactful role but it's quite difficult to choose over Pushpa."

Allu Arjun was last seen in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, which was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in December 2021. The film's songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits. The film's sequel is titled Pushpa: The Rule, which is scheduled to release this year.

Meanwhile, Jawan, directed by Atlee, will feature Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi (reportedly as the antagonist). The project was announced in 2022 and it is slated to release in theatres this year.