Jawan Song Chaleya Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Way Into Nayanthara's Heart

Still from Chaleya teaser. (courtesy: @iamsrk)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that fans are waiting with bated breath on any and all updates about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan. After a trailblazing prevue and a smashing first single, Zinda Banda, the superstar has now shared a teaser of the second single from the film's album, Chaleya. Glimpses of the song feature Nayanthara and SRK in a dreamy set-up, with King Khan even performing some smooth moves while declaring his love. Sharing the video, SRK wrote, “Love will find a way to your heart…Chaleya Teri Aur…#Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” While SRK looks dapper in colourful shirts, Nayanthara looks divine in floral gowns. Fans of the actor have flooded the comments section with heart emojis. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shah Rukh Khan had shared another teaser of the song – a montage video of some of the stills from the track. In the caption, SRK wrote, “The Love of Jawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai' #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

In response, Deepika Padukone, who appears in a cameo role in the film, said, “So cool.” Actress Amruta Khanvilkar has replied with heart-eye emojis.

Jawan's first song Zinda Banda created waves on social media, earning praise from all quarters. About the song, a source told NDTV, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving.”

Take a look:

Jawan, headlined by SRK also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupati, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover among others. As mentioned above, Deepika Padukone has a cameo appearance in the film.

Jawan releases in theatres on September 7, 2023.