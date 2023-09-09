'Jawan Approves': Haircuts To Dance, Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Fan Frenzy

SRK fan in a still from the video. (courtesy: SRKCHENNAIFC)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is receiving all the love from fans. Be it grand celebrations or larger-than-life tributes, “SRKians” are leaving no stone unturned to make the release of Jawan memorable. Several videos of fans dancing to dhol beats, dressing up as Jawan characters, and getting customised haircuts have surfaced on the internet. Now, SRK has reacted to all the love pouring in from all corners of the world. A video of a group of fans attending the first day, first show of Jawan screening in Ahmedabad was shared by a fan page, dedicated to the superstar, on X (formerly called Twitter). Reacting to the post, Shah Rukh said, “See it again over the weekend, you must have missed some dialogues over the excitement!!!! Love you all!”

See it again over the weekend, u must have missed some dialogues over the excitement!!!! Love u all! https://t.co/eSLY6b7Tkw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan “approves” this unique haircut tribute! Watch the video here:

Thank u… very nice haircut!!! #Jawan approves… ha ha https://t.co/nQ8lnoSVIJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

We are no stranger to SRK's witty side. In one of the tweets on X, the actor reacted to fans wearing bandages on their faces, in an attempt to recreate his killer look from Jawan. Shah Rukh wrote, “Nice look… but hope you guys took the bandages off your eyes before watching the film! Ha ha.”

Nice look… but hope u guys took the bandages off your eyes before watching the film! Ha ha https://t.co/G2ysOcDg8o — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

In another clip, a man dressed up as one of Jawan aka Shah Rukh Khan's avatars (the bandage one) is seen dancing to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya. He was accompanied by a bunch of girls. “Wow Chief!!! And good going girls!!! Glad to see u all having such a great time!!! Thank you for the love,” SRK replied.

Wow Chief!!! And good going girls!!! Glad to see u all having such a great time!!! Thank u for the love https://t.co/FkAqAdcz7U — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Fans across the country held special celebrations outside theatres. From dancing, cutting cakes and adorning huge cut-outs of Shah Rukh Khan's posters with garlands, the fanfare is simply unmissable. SRK fans in Ahmedabad were no different. They organised a grand celebration ahead of the first day, the first show. Reacting to the heartwarming gesture, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Thank you Ahmedabad for everything. Especially the milk wow!!! Please keep dancing and be happy. Really feel your love and wishes.”

Thank u Ahmedabad for everything. Especially the milk wow!!! Please keep dancing and be happy. Really feel ur love and wishes. https://t.co/4G8dfhI2VJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

In Hyderabad, fans got Shah Rukh Khan's face painted on their back as they arrived to catch the early morning screening of Jawan. “Thank you so much, Hyderabad. Loved the cut-out and the paintings on all your backs. Love you and be healthy and entertained always,” SRK tweeted.

Thank u so much Hyderabad. Loved the cut out and the paintings on all your backs. Love u and be healthy and entertained always. https://t.co/Mx9oYPPr08 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Not just fans, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been approved by stalwarts of the entertainment industry as well as renowned public figures. Industrialist Anand Mahindra was also one of them. The business tycoon, in a post on X, said that maybe Shah Rukh Khan should be declared a “natural resource.”

Anand Mahindra wrote, "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource..." Replying to the industrialist, SRK tweeted: "Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir."

Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir. https://t.co/mNcyCDdrNE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has collected a record-breaking Rs 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of its release.

Jawan is directed by Atlee. It also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.