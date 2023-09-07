Jawan Director Atlee And Wife Priya Watched First Day First Show In Matching T-Shirts

Atlee shared this image. (courtesy: atlee47)

Jawan fever has taken over the country and how. Amid all the buzz around Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's film, the film's director Atlee and his wife Priya watched the film early in the morning. They shared identical posts, in which they can be seen posing for a selfie in their car, dressed in matching white t-shirts with "Jawan" printed on them. The caption on the post read, "On the way to the first show of Jawan." They added the hashtags #jawanfever, #jawanday and #rohinitheater to the post. Sanya Malhotra, who also stars in the film, dropped fire emojis in the comments section.

Check out Atlee's post here:

Meanwhile, the film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander posted a picture with Atlee on his Instagram account and he wrote, "From Alwarpet to Andheri. Jawan. Thank you all for your love towards the movie and the music. Thank you King Shah Rukh Khan for every thing."

Earlier this morning, Shah Rukh Khan revealed in an X (earlier called Twitter) post that he stayed awake to see his fans go to the theatre. The caption on the post shared by his fans club read, "Its 5:35AM in the morning and we have started celebration for our historic 6AM and its MASS HYSTERIA as welcome the KING to the big screen." Shah Rukh reacted to the video early in the morning today and he wrote, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks https://t.co/WYOKRfqspG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.