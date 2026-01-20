<i>Jawan</i> Director Atlee And Priya Mohan Announce Second Pregnancy: "Our Home Is About To Get Even Cozier"

Jawan director Atlee and his wife, Priya Mohan, announced their second pregnancy on Tuesday in an adorable way. The couple shared a joint carousel post. In the first picture, Priya and Atlee are joined by their three-year-old son, Meer. While Priya shows off her baby bump, Meer gazes at his own tummy in a goofy manner.

The other pictures feature Atlee and Priya serving couple goals. The couple also shared a photo where they are surrounded by their five pets.

The caption read: "Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes! We are pregnant again. Need all your blessings, love, and prayers. With love, Atlee, Priya, Meer, Becky, Yuki, Chocki, Coffee, and Goofy."

See the post here:

The couple announced the arrival of their first child on January 31, 2023.

The Jawan director shared the news on his Instagram and wrote: "They were right. There's no feeling in the world like this. And just like that, our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

Soon after Atlee posted, his industry friends flooded the comment section. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "Congratulations my loves." Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Big congrats to the new mum and dad in town! God bless the little one. Can't wait to meet you all together. Lots of love." Kalyani Priyadarshan wrote, "He is going to have so much love surrounding him. Congratulations."

Atlee is known for directing films such as Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. After directing Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan—which became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time—Atlee returned as a producer on Varun Dhawan's Baby John. The film, released in 2024, was a box-office flop.