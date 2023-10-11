Jawan Box Office Collection Day 34: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Still Going Strong

Deepika Padukone in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Jawan, on day 34, minted ₹ 1 crore (all languages) at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The total collection of the Shah Rukh Khan film now stands at ₹ 626.03 crore. Jawan (Hindi) had an overall 10.56% occupancy on Tuesday, October 10, the report added. Globally, the Atlee directorial has done a business of ₹ 1117.39 crore. As per Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is the first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross ₹ 1100 crore (worldwide). Jawan was released in theatres on September 7. Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in Jawan. Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Eijaz Khan, Priyamani, and Girija Oak are also a part of the star cast.

Jawanalso marked Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. Last month, the south superstar was unable to attend Jawan's success press meet. Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that Nayanthara couldn't come because it was her mother's birthday. He said, “Nayanthara ji is not here because it's her mother's birthday.” In a video message, Nayanthara said, “Even though I am not there I want to send a big hug to my friends from the media and fans. Actually truly wish I could be there with you all surrounded by incredible people who supported me throughout my journey. But today is also a special occasion for my family so I wanted to spend time with them. I have read all your messages and I have to say it is almost overwhelming to receive so much love for Jawan. Your support means the whole world to me and I am extremely grateful for it. I am thankful to my entire co-stars and team for giving me this opportunity.”

On making her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara added, “To share the screen with him and witness his exceptional talent and lively energy in person was truly fabulous.”

