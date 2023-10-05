The Shah Rukh Khan-Fukrey Pic We Didn't Know We Needed. See 'Major Throwback'

Image shared by Mrighdeep Lamba (Courtesy: mriglamba)

Fukrey 3director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba has shared a “major throwback” with the OG trio of the film. Of course, we are talking about Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh. Let us tell you that the throwback post comes with a “Jawan Shah Rukh Khan” connection. In the blurred image, we get a glimpse of Pulkit, Varun and Manjot striking a pose with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Mrigdeep Singh Lamba titled the photograph, “JawaanFukrey.” He further wrote, “Yeh picture pehli Fukrey ki hai. (This picture was taken when Fukrey was released) Jawan tab bhi Jawan thay ab bhi Jawan hain..fukrey tab bhi fukrey thay ab bhi Fukrey hain. Major throwback.” Fukrey was released in 2013.

Reacting to the post, Varun Sharma dropped a bunch of red hearts in the comments. Taking a dig at Ali Fazal's absence in the frame as well as Fukrey 3, a fan wrote, “Ali Fazab tab bhi nhi tha, ab bhi nhi hai.”

“SRK sir ne sikhaya hai- you can be jawaan at any age! Apne Fukrey boys toh rocking hai,” read a comment.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Fukrey 3 are running successfully in theatres. Jawan, which was released on September 7, has so far minted over Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office. It has also become the highest-grossing Hindi film. Jawan has surpassed Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, and SRK's Pathaan.

On the other hand, Fukrey 3 arrived in cinemas on September 28. It has collected over Rs 60 crores within a week of its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X (earlier called Twitter), has predicted that Fukrey 3 will pack an “impressive total” in its extended week 1. He wrote, “Fukrey 3 will pack an impressive total in its *extended* Week 1 TODAY [Thu]… Important to stay strong in Weekend 2, since it faces multiple films this week… Thu 8.82 cr, Fri 7.81 cr, Sat 11.67 cr, Sun 15.18 cr, Mon 11.69 cr, Tue 4.11 cr, Wed 3.62 cr. Total: ₹ 62.90 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Fukrey 3 is the third instalment of the hit franchise. It features Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, and Varun Sharma.