Jawan Box Office Collection On Day 31: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At Rs 620 Crore And Counting

Image Instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan continues to roar at the box office. The Atlee film, on Day 31 at the Indian box office, minted Rs 2.10 crore across languages, reported Sacnilk. With this, the total collection stands at Rs 620.78 crore. The SRK-headlined project on Saturday (October 7) saw “an overall 22.79% Hindi Occupancy,” the report added. Jawan, released on September 7, featured south superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has declared that Jawan is “unstoppable.” In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the film critic said that Jawan “has a super-strong Week 4.” He added, “Going forward, the mass pockets should continue to perform best for some more time at least… [Week 4] Friday ₹ 4.90 crore, Saturday ₹ 8.27 crore, Sunday ₹ 9.12 crore, Monday ₹ 6.65 crore, Tuesday ₹ 1.95 crore, Wednesday ₹ 1.86 crore, Thursday ₹ 1.78 crore. Total: ₹ 560.03 crore.”

In a follow-up tweet, Taran Adarsh said, “Jawan [Tamil + Telugu; Week 4] Friday ₹ 15 Lakh, Saturday ₹ 19 Lakh, Sunday ₹ 26 Lakh, Monday ₹ 20 Lakh, Tuesday ₹ 10 Lakh, Wednesday ₹ 9 Lakh, Thursday ₹ 8 Lakh. Total: ₹ 59.89 Crore. #Boxoffice. Jawan all languages [#Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu] Total: 619.92 Crore. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice all-time blockbuster.”

Red Chillies Entertainment, the producers of Jawan, in a post on Instagram, announced that the Shah Rukh Khan film is “making and breaking breaking records every day.” Jawan, at the global box office, has collected Rs 1103.27 crore. It has also become the first Hindi film in the history of Indian Cinema to cross Rs 1100 crore (worldwide).

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan has Dunki in the kitty. He will share the screen space for the first time with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The film is eyeing a Christmas release.