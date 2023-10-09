Jawan Box Office Collection Day 32: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Regains Momentum

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: Iam_SyedIrfan)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has picked up pace in the fifth weekend. On day 32, the film minted ₹ 2.75 crore at the domestic box office, Sacnilk reported. Jawan enjoyed an overall 27.31% Hindi occupancy on Sunday, the report added. With this, the total collection of Jawan now stands at ₹ 623.91 crore. Globally, the Atlee directorial has done a business of ₹ 1103.27 crore. As per Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has become the first Hindi film in the history of Indian Cinema to cross ₹ 1100 crore (worldwide). Jawan was released on September 7. Apart from SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were also a part of the project. The duo has special appearances in the film.

In a post on X (earlier called Twitter), trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a week-wise breakdown of Jawan's box office collection. The film critic wrote, “Jawan business at a glance… Hindi version…Week 1: ₹347.98 crore [8 days]. Week 2: ₹125.46 crore. Week 3: ₹52.06 crore. Week 4: ₹34.53 crore. Total: ₹560.03 crore. #India business. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice…Jawan business at a glance…Tamil + Telugu versions…Week 1: ₹43.35 crore [8 days]. Week 2: ₹11.60 crore. Week 3: ₹3.87 crore. Week 4: ₹1.07 crore. Total: ₹59.89 crore India business. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice.” He also shared the regional box office collection of Tamil and Telugu versions.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is eyeing a Christmas release. Dunki is slated to lock horns with Prabhas' Salaar at the box office. It also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Dunki will mark SRK's third project of 2023.

The superstar made his comeback earlier this year with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. The action-spy thriller scripted box office records, globally.