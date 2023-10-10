Jawan Box Office Collection Day 33: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Mints Over Rs 1 Crore On Fifth Monday

Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Jawan (Hindi) enjoyed an overall 11.36% occupancy on its fifth Monday (October 9), reported Sacnilk. The Shah Rukh Khan film added ₹ 1.05 crore on day 33 to its total domestic collection, which now stands at ₹ 625.03 crore. Jawan was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and also featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Atlee. Jawan has continued its box office streak globally as well. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. As per the production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan has minted over ₹1117.39 crore, worldwide. Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled the Atlee directorial.

Sharing the global box office figures in an Instagram post, the production house wrote, “Another day, another successful streak at the box office. That's Jawan for you! Book your tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

While the Shah Rukh Khan film has completed a month at the box office, the craze around Jawan is not going to die anytime soon. Lately, several jaw-dropping artworks have surfaced on social media, giving us a glimpse of the actor's fanfare. Red Chillies Entertainment shared a bunch of photographs featuring various animated avatars of Shah Rukh Khan from Jawan. The caption read: “The love for Jawan intensifies with every swipe! Book your tickets now! Watch Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Before that, AI pictures of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's characters in the film went viral. An AI artist reimagined the characters of Vikram Rathore (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Aishwarya (Deepika Padukone) in a "parallel universe" with their son Azaad. Take a look:

Moving ahead, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen in December this year. The superstar will feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu.