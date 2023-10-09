Shah Rukh Khan 'Made Such An Impact' On How Alia Bhatt Behaves On Set. Details Here

Image shared on X. (Courtesy: MilanBarsopia)

Alia Bhatt, undeniably one of the finest actors in Bollywood, in a recent interview with Vogue Singapore, spoke at length about what each actor and director taught her while she was filming with them. Alia Bhatt has been fairly vocal about Shah Rukh Khan, being a mentor to her. During a press meet for her film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor said she took notes from the superstar before filming a romantic song. Now, talking to Vogue Singapore, Alia Bhatt revealed what she learnt from Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Dear Zindagi. She said, "He made such an impact on the way I am and how I behave on set. His behaviour, respect, inclination towards everything in a scene—I learnt a lot from that.”

Alia Bhatt recently won the National Award for Best Actress for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Talking about her experience of working under the ace director, Alia said "For Gangubai Kathiawadi I felt like I went back to school all over again but this time it was acting school. Once you walk out of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set, you're no longer the same person. Like Ranveer [Singh] says, you've been “Bhansali-fied."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, a woman of many hats, began shooting for her upcoming film Jigra earlier this week. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Alia's own production company Eternal Sunshine Production. Alia shared a few images from the first day shoot on her Instagram feed. Alia wrote in the caption, "And we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA." Alia Bhatt received best wishes from her colleagues.

Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling!" Ranveer Singh wrote, "Love and luck!" Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar dropped heart and smile emojis. Soni Razdan wrote, "All the best." Dia Mirza also shared emojis on Alia's post.

The movie was announced a few weeks back. Alia Bhatt shared an extensive note. It read, "Presenting Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day... exciting, challenging (and a little scary)... not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward."

