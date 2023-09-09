Jawan Box Office Collection Day 2: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is 'Phenomenal' At Over Rs 111 Crore

SRK in a still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

After a record opening of Rs 65.50 crore, Jawan crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 2. Shah Rukh Khan's film garnered a whopping Rs 46.23 crore on Day 2 alone, per Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The collection of the Hindi version of the film is Rs 111.73 crore. Taran Adarsh added in his X (earlier called Twitter) post that the film is expected to gain big (read very big) over the weekend. Taran Adarsh wrote, "Jawan is phenomenal on Day 2 (working day, after partial holiday on Thu]... Biz jumped post 4.30 pm... Evening / night shows on fire... Metros, non-metros, mass pockets - the response is Exceptional... Sat - Sun will witness BIGGG GAINS... Rs 235 cr - Rs 250 cr [extended weekend] on the cards... Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr. Total: Rs 111.73 cr. Hindi. India biz. Box office."

About the film's opening day collection - Jawan earned a record-breaking Rs 65.50 crore at the Indian box office on the first day of the release. The film's opening day collection was 19.09% than Shah Rukh Khan's smash hit Pathaan. Taran Adarsh wrote in his X (earlier called Twitter) post, "Jawan is sensational...Creates history...Jawan hits the ball out of the stadium, Shatters all previous records... Biggest opener [Hindi films] in India. Day 1 biz...Jawan: Rs 65.50 cr [19.09% HIGHER than #Pathaan]"

Read Taran Adarsh's tweet here:

Jawan has been equally adept at impressing the critics as well. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "SRK carries off the onerous task with such phenomenal panache that one barely notices when one entity gives way to the other. The narrative is never in danger of losing its balance even as the performer and the character shorten the distance between them."