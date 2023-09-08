Anand Mahindra Says: 'It's Time To Declare Shah Rukh Khan A Natural Resource'

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: Anirudh)

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is one big fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He is super-ecstatic about Jawan and shared his appreciation post for Shah Rukh when the song Zinda Banda released. A day after Jawan released in theatres, Anand Mahindra shared one more post for none other than Shah Rukh Khan on his X (formerly known as Twitter). Sharing a video of Shah Rukh performing in Dubai at the Jawan event, Anand Mahindra wrote, "All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it's time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource..." Anand Mahindra's post garnered the Internet's big love. Shah Rukh Khan also replied to the comment in his signature wit. He wrote, "Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir."

Take a look at their social media exchange:

Thank u so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource' I am not limited!!! Big hug sir. https://t.co/mNcyCDdrNE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Earlier, Anand Mahindra shared a clip from the song Zinda Banda and praised Shah Rukh Khan's infectious energy in the song. He wrote on X, "This hero is 57 years old. His ageing process defies gravitational forces! He's 10X as alive as most people. #ZindaBanda ho to aisa." Shah Rukh Khan replied to Anand Mahindra in his signature style. SRK wrote, "Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes....laugh..cry...shake...or fly...hopefully make some swim with the stars....dream for a few moments of joy."

Take a look at their X exchange here:

@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try and entertain as many whatever it takes….laugh..cry…shake…or fly…hopefully make some to swim with the stars….dream for a few moments of joy. https://t.co/3bP8Xth1yG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2023

Jawan fever has gripped the nation and how. Several social media posts and viral videos vouch for the fact that Jawan craze is here to stay. After the film's release, Shah Rukh Khan shared a thank you note for his fans and he wrote, "Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan."

Take a look at his post here:

Wow have to take time out and thank each and every Fan Club and all of you who have gone so happily in the theatres and even outside. So overwhelmed will surely do the needful as soon as I get my breath back in a day or so. Uff!! Love u for loving #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 7, 2023

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"