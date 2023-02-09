Javed Akhtar On Wife Shabana Azmi: 'Living With An Independent Woman Is Not A Bed Of Roses'

Shabana Azmi shared this picture. (courtesy: azmishabana18)

Arbaaz Khan has shared the new teaser of his talk show The Invincibles, and the second episode will feature Javed Akhtar. Arbaaz shared the teaser on his Instagram handle in which the legendary writer and lyricist is spilling the beans about a recipe for a "successful marriage". In the video, Javed Akhtar also revealed what it's like being married to an "independent, strong-minded woman". In the video when Arbaaz asks Javed Akhtar, " Ek successful marriage ki kya recipe hai (what is the recipe for a successful marriage)?" The lyricist replies, "Living with an independent strong-minded woman is not a bed of roses. Kahin aap ko push bhi karna padega, magar push aap equal ko kar rahe hain (sometimes you have to push her, but you should always remember that she is your equal)."

Sharing the teaser, Arbaaz Khan wrote in the caption, "His journey is truly a legendary tale! Watch Mr. Javed Akhtar reveal the secret to his amazing personality on The Invincibles!"

Javed Akhtar has been married to veteran star Shabana Azmi since 1984. Last year, the couple celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary. Sharing a picture of a cake (featuring their adorable photos), she wrote, "Our 38th year together Mashallah."

Often, Shabana Azmi treats her Insta family to adorable pictures of the couple. Last month, she shared a major throwback picture and captioned it as "And I love you so..." In the image, we can see their monochrome picture in a frame.

Before marrying Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar was married to Honey Irani. They are the parents of Zoya and Farhan Akhtar.