Pics: Malaika Arora Hugs Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan After Seeing Off Son Arhaan At Airport

Malaika Arora pictured with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and son Arhaan at the airport.

Malaika Arora was pictured with her son Arhaan Khan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan at Mumbai airport on Thursday night. Malaika and Arbaaz came to see off their son Arhaan, who studies abroad. Malaika looked pretty in a black and white checkered co-ord set, while Arbaaz kept it simple in a white shirt and denim. Arhaan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black jacket and matching pants. Arhaan hugged his parents before entering the airport premises. Malaika and Arbaaz also shared a hug and bid goodbye to each other before getting into their respective cars after Arhaan left to catch his flight.

Check out the pictures of Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan at Mumbai airport below:

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years before heading for divorce in 2017. Their son Arhaan Khan is currently pursuing his studies in the US. He had flown down to Mumbai a month ago to join her mother on Christmas. Also, he featured in Malaika's popular TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Check out the pictures of Malaika and Arhaan from their Christmas festivities below:

Arhaan also joined his father Arbaaz on the sets of his upcoming film Patna Shukla, starring Raveena Tandon.

Talking about Malaika Arora's personal life, the actress is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple ushered in 2023 in Rajasthan with their friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta and Mohit Marwa-Antara Motiwala. Malaika shared a picture from their New Year holiday and captioned it as "Love,happiness n eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023."

Take a look below:

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Moving In With Malaika.