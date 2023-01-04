Pics - Malaika Arora, Ex-Husband Arbaaz Khan And Son Arhaan's Get-Together

Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan and Arhaan Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora stepped out for dinner last night and she was joined by ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and son Arhaan Khan. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad. He is currently in Mumbai for his holidays. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Malaika Arora looked stunning as ever in a shirt that she paired with a sweater, black blazer and knee-high boots. She accessorized her look with a tote. Malaika Arora recently returned from Ranthambore, Rajasthan, where she was holidaying with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

See pictures from last night here:

Malaika Arora pictured in the city.

Malaika Arora pictured in the city.

Arbaaz Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Arhaan Khan pictured in the city.

Malaika Arora, who recently featured in the reality series based on her life titled Moving In With Malaika, talked about her equation with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and she said, "He is a wonderful person. He let me be the person I am today. I feel a lot of me that I am today is also because of him because he let me be the person I am."

Malaika Arora also talked about her separation with Arbaaz Khan and what led to it. She said during the show: "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people."